At the beginning of this month, there were a lot of reports that after installing the Windows 11 22H2 update, the game performance will drop significantly and the frame rate will be unstable when using the NVIDIA graphics card. Some players also found that the CPU usage is abnormally low, even less than 5%.

Microsoft stated that this was due to a bug in a software that caused some games and programs to enable the Debug debugging function by mistake, and then stopped pushing Win11 22H2 updates to NVIDIA users, and said that the update will resume after the repair is completed. Recently, Microsoft finally released the latest Win 11 update, which fixed this bug.

Microsoft pointed out that there are still a small number of games and applications that are affected by this problem, and they will still limit upgrades. If your device is no longer affected, you will get a new version of Win 11 within the next 48 hours. Restarting the device and checking for updates may help detect new updates.