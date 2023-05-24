Win11 released a new preview update: continue to fix printer bugs | XFastest News

Microsoft has released the Build 22000.2003 preview update for Windows 11 21H2, which fixes multiple issues including printer bugs.

In this update, Microsoft has solved the problem that some printers cannot be installed after being automatically connected to Wi-Fi; the problems with some multi-function label printers have also been fixed.

In other respects, this update mainly fixes the following issues:

– This update fixes an issue affecting Narrator, which now correctly declares text properties of words such as “Mispelling”, “Delete Change”, and “Comment”.

– This update addresses an issue affecting tab settings for accessing IE mode sites.

– This update addresses an issue affecting audio playback that fails on devices with certain processors.

– This update improves the user experience (UX) and interaction of the search box on the taskbar.

It is worth mentioning that Microsoft has repaired various printer-related problems in Windows many times before.

source