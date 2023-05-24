Home » Win11 released a new preview update: continue to fix printer bugs | XFastest News
Technology

Win11 released a new preview update: continue to fix printer bugs | XFastest News

by admin
Win11 released a new preview update: continue to fix printer bugs | XFastest News

Microsoft has released the Build 22000.2003 preview update for Windows 11 21H2, which fixes multiple issues including printer bugs.

In this update, Microsoft has solved the problem that some printers cannot be installed after being automatically connected to Wi-Fi; the problems with some multi-function label printers have also been fixed.

In other respects, this update mainly fixes the following issues:

– This update fixes an issue affecting Narrator, which now correctly declares text properties of words such as “Mispelling”, “Delete Change”, and “Comment”.

– This update addresses an issue affecting tab settings for accessing IE mode sites.

– This update addresses an issue affecting audio playback that fails on devices with certain processors.

– This update improves the user experience (UX) and interaction of the search box on the taskbar.

It is worth mentioning that Microsoft has repaired various printer-related problems in Windows many times before.

source

Further reading:

See also  films, series and programs to watch on April 30th...

You may also like

Confederation cooperates with dubious Swiss company

According to Stiftung Warentest: These are the best...

Microsoft introduces artificial intelligence technology into the Microsoft...

“Mutant Year One” team’s latest SLG “Miasma Chronicles”...

Series and films on Disney+ in June 2023

Perseverance new evidence Mars may have Pentium River...

This Flexispot desk bike makes it possible

More and more models are bustling about on...

Nintendo’s “most failed” console! Official Announcement of End...

Inexpensive outdoor PTZ surveillance camera: 7Links IPC-740 in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy