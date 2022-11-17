Earlier this year, there was a bug in the reading of NVIDIA GPU in the task manager of Win11 22H2, and there would be a problem that the reading of the idle graphics card would skyrocket.

The bug was later “claimed” by NVIDIA and said it was being fixed.

Today, NVIDIA released the driver update version 526.98. In addition to adding support for RTX 4080 graphics cards, this bug has also been fixed. Now NVIDIA users open the task manager to check the GPU readings, and there will be no abnormal data.



Before the fix, the bug would cause nearly 100% occupancy of the idle NVIDIA graphics card, and the graphics card was basically idling, and the temperature was within the normal range.

Some users infer that there is a problem with the GPU reading of the task manager, and the displayed usage rate is “upside down” from the actual running status. Taking the situation in the screenshot as an example, the actual usage rate may be around 4%.

It is a pity that although the bug has been fixed, NVIDIA has not informed users of the trigger of the bug.

