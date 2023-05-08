Windows 11, watch out for the latest update! Bug reports are on the rise

While Windows 11 adoption reaches an all-time high, the latest OS update seems to be creating several problems for some users. In particular, the problems would concern the Windows 11 build with Kaspersky installed and upgrading to OS version KB5025305.

Windows 11 KB5025305 was released at the end of April, and brings with it a number of small but important updates, including new animations for the widgets and the taskbar of the operating system. The latter help to make the user experience more fluid, touching some of the most controversial parts of the graphics of Windows 11.

Several posts on Microsoft’s Feedback Hub, however, report problems with Windows 11 update KB5025305. For example, a user explains that the update installation stopped working at 22% and that, after the first reboot, it restarted from 0% instead of increasing to 23%. The user added that, after several attempts, the update was completed in two tranche: one from 0 to 30% and one, after a series of restarts, from 31 to 100%.

Another user explained that his PC remained stopped several times at 25% refresh and that I was unable to complete the installation, saying goodbye to the update at least until Patch Tuesday in May. However, it seems that the “missed” installations are the minor problem related to the KB5025305 update.

Still other users, reports Windows Latest, explain that they have encountered some performance degradation in-game of video games that, until shortly before the update, worked perfectly. Some have even received messages relating to limitations in the use of Kaspersky antivirus: Kaspersky itself, through its engineer, confirmed that the problem is linked to the latest Windows 11 update and to be working on a solution.