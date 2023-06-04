With a nine-core processor, it supports ray tracing!Google’s new flagship Pixel 8 is rumored to have a big leap forward in performance

Google will launch the Pixel 7 dual-machine in 2022. On the left is the high-end flagship Pixel 7 Pro with three cameras, priced from 26,990 yuan; on the right is the Pixel 7 with dual cameras, priced at 18,990 yuan. (Photo/photographed by reporter Liu Huiqin)

Google released two new phones in May equipped with self-developed chip Tensor G2 processors, including: Pixel Fold, the first foldable flagship mobile phone with left and right clamshell design, and Pixel Tablet, an Android tablet, which will be launched in the United States and Japan in mid-to-late June Listed in specific countries and regions (Taiwan is not included in the list for sale).

Next, the annual heavyweight flagship new Pixel 8 series that is about to debut will have two models, Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, which are expected to be equipped with a new generation of Google Tensor G3 processor. As usual, it is expected to be officially launched in October. published.

Please read on…

So far, Google has not disclosed details about the new flagship Pixel 8 series of the year. However, some details of the Google Tensor G3 processor have previously flowed out. And earlier today (6/4), the foreign media Android Authority exclusively broke the news and claimed that it obtained the latest information from insiders inside Google!

It is reported that this year’s Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro models will be equipped with a new generation of Tensor G3 processors, and the overall computing performance will be greatly upgraded. Compared with last year’s flagship Pixel 7 series equipped with G2 processors, this year Google The upcoming Tensor G3 processor will not only adopt a nine-core unique architecture design for the first time, but will also have new ray tracing functions and UFS4.0 flash memory with faster read and write speeds.

Google’s self-developed chip Tensor G series will usher in the third-generation G3 processor this year, and it is expected that the annual flagship new phone series Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro released in the second half of the year will be equipped. (Photo taken by 9to5Google)

Android Authority further pointed out that Google’s new Tensor G3 processor, named after the internal code “zuma”, will adopt the nine-core unique architecture of “1+4+4” configuration for the first time, including: 1 Cortex-X3 core (clock frequency 3.0GHz), and Composed of 4 Cortex-A715 cores (clock frequency 2.45GH), and 4 Cortex-A510 cores (clock frequency 2.15GHz).

The overall computing performance is expected to be “significantly improved” compared to the previous two generations of G1 and G2 chips, and it is expected to catch up with the Qualcomm S8 Gen 1 processor configured in last year’s Android flagship phone. However, the performance of the Google Tensor G3 processor may still be unable to surpass the Qualcomm S8 Gen 2 processor installed in mainstream Android flagship phones this year.

It is rumored that Google’s self-developed Tensor G3 chip will be equipped with Arm Mali-G715 GPU, which can support ray tracing technology when playing popular mobile games. (Photo taken from Android Authority)

For reference, the G2 chip configured by the previous generation Pixel 7 flagship last year is an octa-core architecture configured with “2+2+4”, which has: 2 Cortex-X1 cores (clock frequency 2.85GHz), 2 Cortex-A78 cores (clock frequency 2.3GHz), and 4 Cortex-A55 cores (clock frequency 1.8GHz)

In addition, in terms of GPU graphics processors, there are no specific details. Foreign media speculate that the Tensor G3 processor is equipped with Arm’s new flagship Immortalis processor and has a 10-core Mali-G715 GPU, which can support ray tracing technology.

In addition, there is another upgrade point that has attracted attention, that is, Tensor G3 follows up this year’s mainstream flagship mobile phones, such as: Samsung S23 Ultra, OnePlus 11 with the same configuration, using UFS4.0 flash memory with lower power consumption and faster performance Body will also be one of the highlights of this year’s new flagship Pixel 8 series.

No need to smoke, no need to rush. Now use the APP to watch the news. Guaranteed to win every day. Point me to download the APP and follow the method of watching activities