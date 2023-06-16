With ChatGpt you choose the tourist destination. Here is the Almawave platform

Listen to the audio version of the article

It is called “D/AI”, with the “D” standing for “Destination”, and it is the first platform with generative artificial intelligence functions aimed at the travel sector. It was presented publicly at the World AI Show in Dubai by Almawave, the company of the Italian Almaviva Group specialized in the field of Big Data and the analysis of written and spoken natural language. Among the large basket of proprietary technologies that exploit the capabilities of algorithms to pilot the digital transformation of companies and public administrations, those of “composite AI” in particular have been applied to the platform of The Data Appeal Company (a company operating in the field of location intelligence solutions and object recently acquired by the Group) and here the “D/AI” takes shape. What is it about? A new integrated module that exploits generative artificial intelligence functions to allow, through simple queries in natural language, to analyze information and data from multiple sources and understand and predict demand trends for the benefit of more targeted and effective management of a tourist destination

How it works and benefits for operators

Almawave spokespersons defined the solution as “a real assistant” dedicated to operators in the travel sector, whose specific task is to simplify and make short, medium and long-term strategic decisions even more timely, quickly adapting the proposals travel according to the needs and requests of customers. The new features to support Destination Managers, reads a statement released by the company, have been designed by mixing skills gained over years of activity and collaborations in the tourism sector and AI and machine learning technologies for language analysis and data processing. Thanks to the “composite AI” platform, in particular, it was possible to integrate generative AI algorithms used in ChatGPT and Google Bard in The Data Appeal Company’s application which contains over 100 sector data streams and a vast corollary of Kpis (indicators of performance) and analytics on Italian, European and global destinations. The ultimate goal? Facilitate operators access to the required content, making it faster and more intuitive for operators, and help them make the planning and ongoing adaptation of the offer and marketing campaigns more efficient. D/AI, currently already available in Private Beta and on the launch pad to be released on a global scale in SaaS mode (as a cloud service), will be able, in other words, to answer simple and complex questions, interrogating and browsing the database available on topics such as forecasting flows and the sustainability of the destination, the perception of travelers and their behaviour, research into reports and industry trends.