When, as a result of the Snowden leaks ten years ago, the topic of “digital surveillance” (surveillance) was discussed very prominently in the media worldwide, the “digital surveillance” of people and social processes was in the foreground. Hardly anyone took notice of the fact that non-human “targets” (targets) also play a role here: pipelines, oceans and the environment in general Politics and business once again seem to be preoccupied with themselves – this dimension is more important: “environmental surveillance”, as the technical term is used in English, is now being discussed as “green surveillance” and the question is whether we can support this technological solution with the social , politically and economically produced climate crisis, and what consequences we draw from it. A digital salon organized by the HIIG under the title “Green Surveillance” on January 25, 2023 will provide an introduction to the discussion and can also be followed in the live stream can.From the announcement text:Forests are not only the most diverse habitat for wildlife, but also the Producer of the air we breathe and therefore also the most important partner in the fight against climate change. Countless clearings and deforestation take the air we breathe and release the CO2 stored in the trees back into the atmosphere. How can we protect remaining forests and rebuild destroyed ones? Existing technologies can be used to monitor, report and predict forest encroachments to halt increasing deforestation. But how can digital solutions be implemented sustainably without leaving a carbon footprint? The necessary infrastructure often goes hand in hand with a high consumption of resources, which is why we ask ourselves in the January issue of the Digital Salon whether a digital path can guarantee the protection of the forests? If you can’t be there, you can follow the event via live stream. Everything can be found on the website of the event, there is also more information about the guests here: https://www.hiig.de/events/digitaler-salon-green-surveillance/



