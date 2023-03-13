Sudani Net:

Khartoum Airport authorities have started installing more than 48 surveillance cameras covering sensitive areas at the airport, as part of new procedures that began to be implemented as of last week.

The users of social networking sites in Sudan described what the authorities of Khartoum International Airport, Sunday, installed more than “48” modern surveillance cameras at the entrances and exits of the airport and the outer wall, as a rectification step, despite its late arrival.

On the other hand, some others considered that what the Khartoum airport authorities are doing in terms of modernization is something that needs support and assistance.

Travelers had previously complained of losing their personal belongings, while the authorities revealed that many smugglers had also been seized.

