Home News Installing more than 48 modern internal surveillance cameras at Khartoum International Airport
News

Installing more than 48 modern internal surveillance cameras at Khartoum International Airport

by admin
Installing more than 48 modern internal surveillance cameras at Khartoum International Airport

Sudani Net:

Khartoum Airport authorities have started installing more than 48 surveillance cameras covering sensitive areas at the airport, as part of new procedures that began to be implemented as of last week.

The users of social networking sites in Sudan described what the authorities of Khartoum International Airport, Sunday, installed more than “48” modern surveillance cameras at the entrances and exits of the airport and the outer wall, as a rectification step, despite its late arrival.

On the other hand, some others considered that what the Khartoum airport authorities are doing in terms of modernization is something that needs support and assistance.

Travelers had previously complained of losing their personal belongings, while the authorities revealed that many smugglers had also been seized.

Click here to try in the rest of the WhatsApp groups from (1) to (30)

See also  The success of the first "total" removal operation through the laparoscopy device in Sudan

You may also like

hypnosis alcohol | dr phil. Elmar Basse |...

The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank did not...

“Composers are not important”: Iván Ovalle’s harsh message...

Li Qiang: China’s new prime minister’s “first show”...

Reports of further massacre of civilians in Myanmar

We reject the occupation policies in Jerusalem –...

EQS-Adhoc: Klöckner & Co SE: Voluntary public takeover...

Vox Populi, art is the voice of the...

Conveying the temperature of people’s livelihood, highlighting openness...

Tübingen resistance fighters during the Nazi era

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy