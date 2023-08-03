WithSecure Endpoint Protection at risk: New vulnerability! Vulnerability allows Denial of Service

There is a current IT security warning for WithSecure Endpoint Protection. Here you can find out which vulnerabilities are involved, which products are affected and what you can do.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) reported a security advisory for WithSecure Endpoint Protection on 08/02/2023. The operating systems Linux, MacOS X and Windows as well as the product WithSecure Endpoint Protection are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: WithSecure Security Advisory (Stand: 01.08.2023).

Security advisory for WithSecure Endpoint Protection – Risk: medium

Risk level: 3 (medium)

CVSS Base Score: 5,5

CVSS Temporal Score: 4,8

Remote Attack: No

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the severity of security vulnerabilities in computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various criteria in order to create a list of priorities for initiating countermeasures based on this. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. With the temporal score, framework conditions that change over time are included in the evaluation. According to the CVSS, the risk of the vulnerability discussed here is rated as “medium” with a base score of 5.5.

WithSecure Endpoint Protection Bug: Vulnerability allows Denial of Service

WithSecure Endpoint Protection designates a product family of security solutions for endpoints of different operating systems.

A remote, anonymous attacker could exploit a vulnerability in WithSecure Endpoint Protection to perform a denial of service attack.

Systems affected by the vulnerability at a glance

operating systems

Linux, MacOS X, Windows

Products

WithSecure Endpoint Protection (cpe:/a:withsecure:endpoint_protection)

General measures for dealing with IT security gaps

Users of the affected systems should keep them up to date. When security gaps become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If security patches are available, install them as soon as possible. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are unsure, contact your responsible administrator. IT security officers should regularly check the sources mentioned to see whether a new security update is available.

Sources for updates, patches and workarounds

At this point there are further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

WithSecure Security Advisory vom 2023-08-01 (02.08.2023)

For more information, see:

Version history of this security alert

This is the initial version of the present IT security notice for WithSecure Endpoint Protection. If updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can read about changes or additions in this version history.

08/02/2023 – Initial version

+++ Editorial note: This text was created with AI support based on current BSI data. We accept feedback and comments at zettel@news.de. +++

