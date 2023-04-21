Home » World Medical Congress: Integrative Oncology in Stuttgart
World Medical Congress: Integrative Oncology in Stuttgart

by admin
Call for Abstracts

The time will soon come: Doctors from all over the world will exchange views on topics of classic oncology and complementary oncological treatment methods at the World Congress of Integrative Oncology in Stuttgart. The event will take place from September 26th to 29th, 2023. The Call for Abstracts is currently running: www.wocoio.com

The greatest possible exchange in every respect: That is what the WOCOIO (World Congress of Integrative Oncology) aims to achieve in the medical profession. Those responsible from the European Society for Integrative Oncology (ESIO) bring together doctors from Korea to Argentina. “Doctors often feel more like they belong to conventional medicine or complementary oncology,” says Dr. medical Boris Hubenthal, Chair of the ESIO. “We believe that optimal patient treatment must combine both therapeutic approaches”.

WOCOIO is aimed at all doctors who treat oncological patients in the broadest sense. The call for abstracts runs until April 30th, 2023. Doctors can apply for a lecture via the website www.wocoio.com.

The “European Society for Integrative Oncology” sees itself as a forum for the promotion of complementary and experiential forms of therapy in oncology. We would like to inform therapists as well as patients and relatives about appropriate treatment options, intensify cooperation between different therapy directions and, last but not least, break down reservations by supporting clinical research projects. Information events for patients and training events for therapists are in preparation.

company contact
European Society for Integrative Oncology e. V.
Thomas Seipp
Town Hall Square 2
79274 St. The marrow
+49 (0) 711 / 57532-422
96dd11dd682965bda0535b3fc4e5113b3ecc856a
https://www.wocoio.com

