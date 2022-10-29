Home Technology Xbox CEO: Metaverse is a poorly made game, “I don’t want to make a metaverse that looks like a conference room” | TechNews Technology News
In recent years, the Metaverse has developed rapidly, and many technology companies have invested a lot of resources in development. In an interview with the media earlier, Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer asked about the definition of the metaverse, and Spencer described it as “a poorly built video game.”

Facebook changed its name to Meta last year in an attempt to use the Metaverse to expand its business. Phil Spencer, interviewed by WSJ Tech Live, thinks the metaverse is not a good place to build a meeting room: “Game makers can build engaging game worlds that attract players’ time and investment, but as far as I am concerned, I don’t really want to spend the time making very similar The metaverse world of the conference room.”

Not only Phil Spencer is not interested in the conference room metaverse, but Snap CEO Evan Spiegel also defines the metaverse as living in a computer: “When I get home from get off work after a long day, the last thing I want to do is live in a computer. .” Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of global marketing, said that the word “metaverse” would not be used.

Although many high-level officials have ridiculed Meta, Phil Spencer feels that the metaverse will develop in a good direction: “Although I laugh at the metaverse, over time, the metaverse may develop into a game like this, not what it looks like now.”

(This article is reproduced with permission from Unwire HK; source of the first image: Xbox)

