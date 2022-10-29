It’s called Dermatology Assist and it’s an app launched by Google to recognize 288 diseases affecting skin, hair and nails. The patient can upload a photo and answer a few questions and the doctor can use it to discover malignant lesions and improve therapies. It is not a question of undermining the dermatologist from his role, but of meeting the needs of Google users who have recorded more than 10 billion searches on skin, hair and nails in one year. When we are faced with a skin rash, consulting the most used search engine on the planet to obtain information and images is a habit. But we should always be careful about self-diagnosis and the resulting contraindications.

When we find ourselves with strawberry legs and the problem persists, we should avoid making the diagnosis ourselves, better go to the dermatologist. There are numerous exfoliants and solutions capable of acting thanks to the presence of salicylic acid or glycolic acid. But it should be the doctor who tells us the type of product and the duration of the treatment after making the diagnosis.

When to worry if there are many dots

Through an app for skin diseases it is possible to have an initial diagnosis that will make us understand the seriousness of the situation and refer us to the doctor, if appropriate. The one put into circulation by Google seems to be very reliable, in fact it has received the mark issued by the European Community for disclosure on the Continent.

Red dots usually appear when blood vessels proliferate and increase in size. It could lead to genetic alterations and uncontrolled cell production, even if only in the most serious cases. Dots and spots can create embarrassment and discomfort, we should worry if they become embossed or change shape or if they break causing bleeding. Often it can be allergic reactions to drugs and those most involved, according to several studies, are non-steroidal anti-inflammatories and antibiotics. Although natural remedies are always recommended in case of body suffering, we pay attention to Chinese herbs, phytotherapeutic products and natural products in general. If we forget to warn the doctor, even a harmless product could turn into an enemy for our body.

Groin infections and mycosis

They are not all optimists, it needs to be said. A skin disease app would not convince the IMI president that greater accuracy is needed to avoid individual errors. While recognizing the usefulness of the project, the attention and detail of the news should be much higher. More time is needed to avert the danger of improvised diagnostic risks.

But are there so many cases on which further investigation would be necessary? Spots and petechiae have different conformations and sizes and each case should be carefully analyzed. Broken capillaries and microtraumas create a real universe of problems that should never be underestimated. Inguinal lesions, for example, could present mono-lateral or bi-lateral redness whose severity would have so many levels that make a complicated prognosis. To this we should add the mycoses and the actions of dermatophyte fungi, some of which affect men more than women. There is a lot of information. Having an archive of images could help doctors but overload the work of dermatologists, especially if the technology fails to reach the levels required by the National Health Service.

An app for skin diseases and behaviors to follow

While waiting for the collaboration between doctors and patients to be perfected through apps and developing technologies, the correct behaviors to follow remain a first line of defense. Especially for injuries to the legs, groin, chest and arms.

Magnesium silicate and zinc oxide would be present in products prescribed by specialists to treat dermatitis. Clotrimazole and bifonazole are said to be medicines prescribed for inguinal mycoses. Hygiene, drinking plenty of water, eating fresh fruit and vegetables in season, consuming blueberry, pineapple and pomegranate juices would help the skin to feel better by expelling toxins. Thermal water, mallow, chamomile and calendula would be useful for the rashes of the most sensitive skin. The patient is called upon to play an active role in skin care as well as in hair and nail care. However, medical supervision should never be lacking.