He was not only the historic head ultrà of Inter, Vittorio Boiocchi. But a multi-prejudiced with a long criminal career. Trouble him with justice had started in 1974with a armed robbery series and, overall, the 69-year-old shot dead under his house, in Milan, had ‘collected’ ten final sentences for crimes of conspiracy, for international drug trafficking, receiving stolen goods, illegal carrying and possession of weapons, kidnapping and theft. A very long list. So much so that Boiocchi had passed 26 years and three months in prisonin the period from 1992 to 2018.

Vittorio Boiocchi and relations with the Cosa Nostra and the Brenta Mafia

Among the convictions, that for having been, between 1996 and 1997, the head of the financial operations of a group that imported cocaine from Colombia and heroin from Turkey, which also included the brothers Giuseppe and Stefano Fidanzati. A partnership that had led him to contact with exponents of the Cosa Nostra, in particular with the Mannino clan and with exponents of the so-called Mafia del Brenta: ties thanks to which he had developed the ability to quickly find motor ships for the transport of drugs to be made. distribute throughout the Milan area and in Genoa.

Vittorio Boiocchi, the Inter Curva and relations with crime

Yet his heart was always beating there, between the stands of the second ring of San Siro. As soon as he got out of prison, Boiocchi had returned to attend the Curva Nord of Inter and lead the Boys, the Nerazzurri ultras. But he had returned to frequent other characters considered extremely dangerous by the Milanese investigators. In July 2020, he had been spotted at the tables of the Bar Calipso in via Correggiowith Vincenzo Facchineri “direct belonging to the ‘ndrina Facchineri, brother of Luigi, who became boss of the criminal organization” and to Antonio Francesco Canito known as’ Caniggia’, directly linked to the Magrini clana family belonging to the Bari underworld “, we read in the most recent trial papers.

Vittorio Boiocchi, the latest arrest of the head ultrà and the attempted extortion of two million euros

In March 2021, the last arrest. He had been stopped aboard a stolen car: inside, fake Guardia di Finanza bibs, an unmarked pistol with magazine and seven cartridges, an electric stunner, a large kitchen knife, two steel handcuffs. The investigators had later discovered during the investigation that he had been charged with a maxi extortion of two million euros against a Milanese entrepreneur, Enzo Costa: the ‘order’ had started from Ivan Turola, a Milanese businessman already arrested in 2020 by the Palermo financials for corruption in Sicilian healthcare contracts. For those facts Boiocchi had taken another sentence of three years and two months in the first instance.

Special surveillance for Vittorio Boiocchi: “Necessary to break the dangerous bond with Inter fans”

In June 2021, special surveillance was activated for him. A measure, then wrote the Prevention Measures Section chaired by judge Fabio Roianecessary to “break that dangerous bond existing between Boiocchi Vittorio and the Inter supporters, also in order to protect those linked to the world of ultras who do not have criminal characteristics”

Indelible in the memory of the fans of the Curva, the fist fight with Franco Caravita, another historic ultra leader of Inter, in September 2019: a dispute born during the Inter-Udinese match in which the two fought for a chorus sung by the Boys in honor of Boiocchi. The fight ended in the hospital because Boiocchi was also a heart patient. On the social media of the fans, a repairing shot from the first aid bed had been released, the only photo officially in circulation of Boiocchi. Almost a manifesto: the two ultra garments embraced to show the middle finger to the world.