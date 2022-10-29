With the worst attack in the league (so far), you can’t go far. The Canottieri Belluno is realizing it all right, because in the home of the Vicentina Island it has given life to a vigorous performance and based on wanting to redeem the previous consecutive knockouts against Maccan Prata and Bissuola.

But also thanks to the absence of Gheno and a home goalkeeper in a state of grace, she managed to pierce the red and white team’s door only twice. One of these, when by the way the games were over. Nine goals scored in five games translate into a worrying fact, which must be remedied immediately on the pitch. Perhaps waiting to remedy it in December, when the repair market opens. In the meantime, however, it is urgent to move the ranking, because the team coached by Alessio Bortolini has been standing at 4 points for a few weeks and they run a lot in front. Better to reverse the course quickly, otherwise the risk is to be frightened by the abysses present behind.

At the start, the Canottieri has again Dall’Ò and Storti available compared to the previous round, while Gheno and Contin are out. Dalla Libera returns to the posts after three consecutive games played by Del Prete. A couple of turnovers at the exit cost the goals of Fink and Marco Concato in just over five minutes. It would seem an afternoon of great suffering, but the Canottieri reacts with pride on an emotional level and begins to storm the opposing goal.

Urbani, however, decides he wants to take the title of MVP of the challenge, removing everything from his cage. Solo fails to say no to Robinho at 10.47, on an action where the Brazilian touches the great personal play of the unleashed Dall’Ò. When he seems ready to reach a draw, Kastrati touches a shot by Matteo Concato on the goal line and makes it 3-1.

In the second half, all the people from Belluno try a little, nothing to do. Seven minutes from the end Bortolini already orders the goalkeeper (Robinho), but Dalla Libera is in the goal when his indecision costs Kastrati’s poker again. At least Dall’Ò with a fine round conclusion gives him the second signature and the right crowning of a high profile personal test.

SATURDAY HERE IS THE ROVERETO

The Canottieri will be called upon to provide a height test on Saturday afternoon at the Spes Arena, when Olympia Rovereto will arrive. The Trentino team in the standings has five points, has already observed the rest period and comes from three consecutive useful results.

Bortolini hopes to recover Gheno, although this means having to give up one between Storti and Robinho, both in a good personal moment. Above all we need a contribution from Contin, now injured but who previously seemed to struggle to find the right place in the biancoblù tactical chessboard.

Otherwise the hunt for the bomber will have to take place in December among the market stalls. Except that whoever scores goals costs, you know. However, it risks being an indispensable economic sacrifice.

ISLAND – TANK TOP 4-2

ISOLA: Urban; Sbicego, Matteo Concato, Batata, Degeneri, Fink, Marco Concato, Kastrati, Nicolò Bortolini, Lambert, Gennarelli.

Coach Andrea Struzziero.

BELLUNO TANK TOP: Dalla Libera (Del Prete); Di Donato, Riccardo Dal Farra, Savi, Reolon, Storti, Kevin Dal Farra, Robinho, Dall’Ò, Bonavera, Alessandro Bortolini.

Coach Alessio Bortolini.

Referees: Bartal of Mantua, Briguglio of Brescia. Chrono: Rose of Vicenza.

Rarely: PT 4.02 Fink, 5.33 Marco Concato, 10.47 Robinho (C), 18.36 Kastrati; ST 16.05 Kastrati, 19.32 From (C).

Note: warned Batata, Bortolini, Matteo Concato (I), Dal Farra (C).