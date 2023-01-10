Home Technology Xbox is planning a dedicated event this month – Gamereactor
Technology

by admin
Microsoft and the Xbox team have really worked hard over the past few years with summer events and Geoff Keighley’s many shows, but while June 2022’s Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase did deliver the goods – Game Awards None last month. Both Nintendo and Sony have a lot to show, while the Xbox team basically has nothing.

It didn’t take long for rumors to start swirling that Microsoft had plans for a smaller event of its own, which would explain why it didn’t show up at The Game Awards. Since then, the rumors have grown stronger, with key members of the Xbox team themselves hinting that something might actually be happening.

Now it appears that a new event has been revealed. Windows Central’s usually reliable editor Jez Corden claims that if all goes according to plan, Microsoft will broadcast the so-called Xbox Developer Direct

According to the same source, Starfield won’t be there, as it will get a dedicated developer direct later, but we’ll be getting updates on Forza Motorsport, Minecraft Legends, Redfall “plus content from ZeniMax Online Studios”for more information (possibly with The Elder Scrolls Online).Its purpose is to provide a more “friendlyA closer look at some upcoming exclusives”rather than a typical E3 event, and the name Developer Direct seems to suggest inspiration from the Nintendo Direct stream.

While this is still unconfirmed information, Xbox marketing chief Aaron Greenberg tweeted after the Windows Central report, “It should be an interesting week”,This leads us to file all of these files under the tag“Most likely”in the binder.

