Overwatch 2 has quite a few issues right now. Between data and account migration issues, server issues, and frequent disconnects, there’s no denying the game’s launch hasn’t been smooth. While Blizzard has been fixing many of these issues and outlining how it intends to do such a thing, the game’s subreddit appears to have discovered another bug related to people playing the game on the Xbox console.

Players on the Overwatch subreddit seem to believe there is a correlation between earning achievements and quitting the game. Several people have reported similar situations, and everyone has noticed that when the achievement pops up, they get kicked out of the game, and then can log in immediately without encountering a queue – almost as if they didn’t log out at all.

Some fans have noticed that turning off Achievements on the console fixes the problem, so it does appear that something is happening.

While I can’t confirm such a thing for sure, and Blizzard hasn’t commented on it, I’ve had similar issues twice while playing on the platform during launch week.

