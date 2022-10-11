Original title: The first game of the CBA League of the new season has recruited Nanjing Tongxi Team (quote)

Pioneers in Tianjin look forward to a good start (theme)

Tonight’s News (Reporter Wang Zi from Haihe Media Center) The new season of the CBA League kicked off yesterday. The Tianjin Pioneer team will usher in the season opener against the Nanjing Tongxi team at noon today. Although the opponent has made substantial reinforcements to the lineup this summer, the Tianjin team will still take winning as the only goal. Coach Zhang Degui said: “We will definitely encounter many difficulties in the first game. We will work hard and strive to win a good start.”

Tianjin team’s opponent in the first game was Nanjing Tongxi Team, which ranked last in the last season. The two teams have faced each other twice before, and Tianjin team has won the opponent by more than 20 points. But this summer, the Nanjing Tongxi team has greatly strengthened the lineup. While winning the “No. 1 draft” Wang Lanxi, they signed two foreign aids, Achul and Peterson, plus the return of the injured and the new players and new players. The appointment of Shuaixi Relijiang has greatly improved the overall strength of Nanjing Tongxi Team.

Zhang Degui was well prepared for this. He conducted an in-depth analysis of the opponent’s tactical play through the two preseason games that Nanjing Tongxi participated in. In the past two days of preparations, Zhang Degui also made targeted reinforcements for the problems exposed by the Tianjin team in the preseason, helping the players to prepare for the difficulties that may be encountered in the first game of the season from both physical and psychological aspects.