Back in August, Sony announced that it was raising the price of the PlayStation 5 digital and standard editions by £30/€50. At the time, Microsoft and Nintendo announced they had no plans to follow suit, but the Xbox Series S/X prices were raised in Japan last month.

Now it looks like the price increase is coming to Europe as well, as the Xbox Series X has added SEK 500 (£40/€50) to the Microsoft Store in Sweden and now costs SEK 6,195 (£498/€561), the Xbox One. The Series S also got a slightly smaller jump. The high price tag is partly due to Sweden’s so-called chemical tax on all electronics (by comparison, the PlayStation 5 costs 7,290 kroner), but the increase is likely a combination of the highest inflation in the EU and a weak Swedish currency.

At the time of writing, it’s unclear if other countries will follow suit, but it feels like price increases are getting closer in our region as well.