Dongguan AU Vocal Orchestra Animation Special Concert Held Classic Animation Theme Songs in Turns

Classic animation theme songs are staged in turn. Photo courtesy of Dongguan Cultural Center

Yangcheng Evening News reporter Yu Xiaoling and correspondent Li Min reported: On the evening of February 19, the 2022 Dongguan City Young Artists Dream Action “Childhood Shuttle”-AU Human Vocal Orchestra animation special concert was held at the Star Theater of Dongguan Cultural Center. The concert was hosted by the Dongguan Cultural Center, co-organized by the Dongguan Committee of the Guangdong Pop Music Association, the Pop and Improvised Piano (Dongguan) Committee of the Guangdong Pop Music Association, Dongguan Atomic Music Studio, and supported by the Dongguan Alumni Association of the Xinghai Conservatory of Music. Great support.

On the night of the concert, classic animation theme songs popular in the 1980s and 1990s such as “I Want to Say I Love You Loudly” and “The Smurfs” were staged in turn, and the “Acapella” performance brought by the AU Vocal Orchestra Open the eyes of the audience. “A cappella” is a form of unaccompanied music, which refers to those harmony music works that only use human voice to sing without musical instrument accompaniment. The combination of classical forms and popular trends is the biggest feature of modern “acappella”, and more importantly, it has become a new way of life for young people to “sing together”.

He Chuangye, the leader of the AU Vocal Orchestra, came into contact with “Acapella” in college. After graduation, he returned to Dongguan. He hoped to have a creative team after work, so he found an adult who is also a music creator Weilong, established the AU Vocal Orchestra. “A cappella is what we have always insisted on and loved. After being selected into the Dongguan Young Artists Dream Action last year, it was delayed due to the epidemic. Finally, this concert will be held when the spring blossoms in 2023. This makes me Excited with my teammates.”

The concert also invited listening chamber orchestra, Philharmonic City Group, young orchestral musicians, piano artists and singers from well-known music colleges such as Xinghai Conservatory of Music and Wuhan Conservatory of Music to perform together. The audience brought an audio-visual feast of vocals and orchestral music, leading the audience to regain the innocent, pure and beautiful memories of their childhood.

It is reported that the Dongguan Young Artists Dream Action is a key brand project created by the Dongguan Cultural Center. It aims to support and discover a group of young artistic talents with excellent artistic talents by taking advantage of the platform resources of the Dongguan Cultural Center, and support the creation of a group of influential and Public welfare cultural products and projects with local characteristics. It has been successfully held for five sessions so far, influencing more young people to fall in love with art and devote themselves to art.