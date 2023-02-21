For more global financial information, please move to the 7×24 real-time financial news live broadcast
The U.S. stock market was closed for one day on February 20th due to “Washington’s birthday”, and normal trading resumed on February 21st (Tuesday)
U.S. stocks are closed, mining stocks support British stocks to hit record highs, pan-European stock indexes are close to one-year highs
Major European stock indexes closed mixed, Germany’s DAX30 index fell 0.01%
Before Biden’s visit to Ukraine, he communicated with the Russian side and obtained security guarantees in advance
The average daily inflow of funds into U.S. stocks has reached a new high, and retail investors who “trick” the Fed face risk baptism
U.S. bond yields “surge” again, and the “cash is king” strategy sweeps the market
The return of short-term U.S. bonds is comparable to that of the stock market under the impact of the Fed’s interest rate hike expectations and the debt ceiling crisis
How the market sees a hard and soft landing for the U.S. economy, and a third possibility: no landing
The first anniversary of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine: the energy supply market is restructured, and oil and gas prices return to the original point
Senior ECB official: Expect rate hikes to restrictive levels ‘very soon’, peaking in summer
The tenth round of sanctions is coming soon!Senior EU official: Sanctions against Russia have been exhausted
The pessimistic thesis that Russia’s GDP will fall less than expected in 2022 will collapse
The price of natural gas in Europe has hit a new low in nearly a year and a half. Is the energy crisis about to come to an end?
Electricity bills and large subsidies resonate European heat pump sales and growth both hit record highs
Japanese bond yields fluctuate within a narrow range, the former deputy governor of the Bank of Japan hints at the “side effects” of policy changes
Turkey’s general election is coming, how will the “aftermath” of the strong earthquake affect Erdogan’s re-election
India’s imports of Russian oil hit another record in January! OPEC countries “snubbed”
How does Singapore deal with inflation?
Launching paid certification, Meta is determined to “open source”
Self-driving to blame?Tesla crashes after recall
Tesla made nearly 100 billion yuan in bargain hunting, and there is an investment giant behind the “God Operation”
Overseas giants open their “shopping carts”: Sweeping Chinese concept stocks, doubling their holdings in Ali
The equity incentive structure is “a disservice” to the employee income of American technology giants plummeting by 15%-50%
ECB Rehn: The central bank is expected to peak interest rates in the summer
Weakening employment is a prerequisite for the Fed to cut interest rates?
Goldman Sachs: Revised the European Central Bank’s terminal deposit rate forecast to 3.5%
Analyst: U.S. gasoline prices poised for momentum, but won’t return to record highs this summer
JPMorgan Chase: US stock market gains will fade, the first quarter may be the high point of the year
German Economy Minister: Most of the power market reform will be completed this year
Director of the International Energy Agency: Keep an eye on this signal that may break the balance of the oil market
BOJ watchers warn of surprise risk at March meeting, Kuroda may act to smooth transition
CICC: Is the U.S. economy still facing recessionary pressure?
Interview with Economist Ole Eagle: The United States will experience a recession in the second half of the year, and if the debt defaults, it may trigger a financial crisis
