For more global financial information, please move to the 7×24 real-time financial news live broadcast

market

The U.S. stock market was closed for one day on February 20th due to “Washington’s birthday”, and normal trading resumed on February 21st (Tuesday)

U.S. stocks are closed, mining stocks support British stocks to hit record highs, pan-European stock indexes are close to one-year highs

Major European stock indexes closed mixed, Germany’s DAX30 index fell 0.01%

the macro

Before Biden’s visit to Ukraine, he communicated with the Russian side and obtained security guarantees in advance

The average daily inflow of funds into U.S. stocks has reached a new high, and retail investors who “trick” the Fed face risk baptism

U.S. bond yields “surge” again, and the “cash is king” strategy sweeps the market

The return of short-term U.S. bonds is comparable to that of the stock market under the impact of the Fed’s interest rate hike expectations and the debt ceiling crisis

How the market sees a hard and soft landing for the U.S. economy, and a third possibility: no landing

The first anniversary of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine: the energy supply market is restructured, and oil and gas prices return to the original point

Senior ECB official: Expect rate hikes to restrictive levels ‘very soon’, peaking in summer

The tenth round of sanctions is coming soon!Senior EU official: Sanctions against Russia have been exhausted

The pessimistic thesis that Russia’s GDP will fall less than expected in 2022 will collapse

The price of natural gas in Europe has hit a new low in nearly a year and a half. Is the energy crisis about to come to an end?

Electricity bills and large subsidies resonate European heat pump sales and growth both hit record highs

Japanese bond yields fluctuate within a narrow range, the former deputy governor of the Bank of Japan hints at the “side effects” of policy changes

Turkey’s general election is coming, how will the “aftermath” of the strong earthquake affect Erdogan’s re-election

India’s imports of Russian oil hit another record in January! OPEC countries “snubbed”

How does Singapore deal with inflation?

company

Launching paid certification, Meta is determined to “open source”

Self-driving to blame?Tesla crashes after recall

Tesla made nearly 100 billion yuan in bargain hunting, and there is an investment giant behind the “God Operation”

Overseas giants open their “shopping carts”: Sweeping Chinese concept stocks, doubling their holdings in Ali

The equity incentive structure is “a disservice” to the employee income of American technology giants plummeting by 15%-50%

Comment

ECB Rehn: The central bank is expected to peak interest rates in the summer

Weakening employment is a prerequisite for the Fed to cut interest rates?

Goldman Sachs: Revised the European Central Bank’s terminal deposit rate forecast to 3.5%

Analyst: U.S. gasoline prices poised for momentum, but won’t return to record highs this summer

JPMorgan Chase: US stock market gains will fade, the first quarter may be the high point of the year

German Economy Minister: Most of the power market reform will be completed this year

Director of the International Energy Agency: Keep an eye on this signal that may break the balance of the oil market

BOJ watchers warn of surprise risk at March meeting, Kuroda may act to smooth transition

CICC: Is the U.S. economy still facing recessionary pressure?

Interview with Economist Ole Eagle: The United States will experience a recession in the second half of the year, and if the debt defaults, it may trigger a financial crisis

Open an account for stock trading to enjoy benefits, deposit 188 yuan to draw a red envelope, 100% winning!



Massive information, accurate interpretation, all in the Sina Finance APP

Editor in charge: Zhou Wei