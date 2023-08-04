Xbox’s New Home Page Interface: Easier Game Discovery in a Better-Looking Layout

Xbox’s new home page interface makes it easier to find the games you want to play in a better-looking layout

All Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One consoles have been updated with a host interface. This update is designed based on player feedback, making it easier to see new games, find your favorite games, connect with friends, and customize settings personalized experience. Updates include:

• Add shortcut menu, you can easily go to the game library, Microsoft store, Xbox Game Pass, search and settings at the top of the home page.

• Simplifies the home page layout and puts your most recently played games and other content and apps at the bottom of the screen, giving you more room for your personalized background.

• Added an option to change the background to your most recently played game

• Make your own game list and quickly find your favorite games

• Add home page pins such as “Your Favorite Games” and system custom groups

• Keep up to date with the latest news about friends and games

• Display the latest content of entertainment apps

Crazy shooter Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem now on Game Pass

Take part in the battle against infamous insanity on a journey across the Russian wilderness in Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem, the standalone expansion to the classic FPS series. In Siberia, Russia, where the cold and unpredictability can make even alien invaders feel lost, travel through five new levels set in beautiful and dangerous worlds, from arctic coastlines, deserted forests, abandoned villages to A spooky ghost town to fight and explore at will.

Subscribe to Game Pass to play now: https://www.xbox.com/zh-HK/xbox-game-pass

• Various Xbox Game Studios masterpieces can be played on the first day of launch

• Includes 1st and 3rd party games for you to play

• Contains more than 400 console games and 400 PC games including family carnival games for all ages, exciting action shooting, motor sports, famous Japanese games, and role-playing games

• Complimentary EA Play membership included

“Final Fantasy XIV” comes to Xbox Series X|S in Spring 2024

“Final Fantasy XIV” producer Naoki Yoshida and Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer first announced at the “Final Fantasy XIV” Fans event in Las Vegas in 2023 that “Final Fantasy XIV” will come to Xbox Series X in Spring 2024 |S! Players will enjoy faster loading times, the Xbox Series X version supports 4K resolution, and the Beta public test is expected to be the Patch 6.5X version. Please pay attention to the announcement of more game news in the future.

Game Pass Day 1 Game “Payday 3” Closed Beta Starts August 2-7

The multiplayer cooperative first-person shooter “Payday 3”, which integrates robbery crime simulation, stealth elements, etc., will be tested on Xbox Series X|S from August 2nd to 7th, and player applications are now open. In the game, players will come back from retirement with the Gang of Four protagonists including Dallas, Hoxton, Chains, and Wolf! There are also new skills, tools and weapons for more difficult heists. And equipment, skills and strategies can be freely selected, so that each robbery has the player’s unique style. Looting precious items can even build a private collection library that belongs to you, as the glory of completing the challenge. The game will be launched on September 21 and will be added to Game Pass simultaneously.

“Microsoft Flight Simulator” takes you on a tour of Eastern Europe

The world update XIV of the flight simulation game “Microsoft Flight Simulator” has been launched, and this time it comes to Eastern Europe full of romantic fairy tale castles and artistic atmosphere. Updates include:

• 103 new POIs, allowing you to land famous towers or churches anywhere

• Added 6 custom airports

• 10 new cities, explore “Prague”, “Budapest” and more

• Added 3 new exploration flights

• Added 3 new landing challenges

• Added 4 new jungle tours

