As early as last year, Xiaomi launched two different versions of Imaging Limited Edition and Concept for Mi 12S Ultra. The former is equipped with 52 mm CPL and 8x star filter; the latter is equipped with Leica M lens.

Only three Mi 12S Ultra Concept versions were produced, and the ultra-wide-angle lens in the retail version was replaced with a second 1-inch sensor.

Leica invited Mrwhosetheboss, a well-known digital channel, to test the Mi 12S Ultra Concept, priced at $43,000 (approximately), and compared it with the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

The results show that the photos taken by the exposed 1-inch sensor in the Mi 12S Ultra Concept are more beautiful than those taken by typical smartphone camera sensors, and they feel more realistic in comparison. However, this is only possible with the Leica Summilux-M 1.4/35 ASPH, which retails for a hefty $5,395.

Mi 12S Ultra Concept can be considered as a telephoto camera equipped with f/3.78 aperture and 94.5mm equivalent focal length. The Apple is equipped with a 12-megapixel, 1/3.5-inch, f/2.8 and 77mm telephoto camera. Mrwhosetheboss is comparing the Mi 12S Ultra Concept with the telephoto camera in the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Of course, the Mi 12S Ultra Concept is not without its shortcomings. Apart from its huge size, the bare sensor alone lacks autofocus function and cannot focus on objects 20 meters away.