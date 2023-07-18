Home » You can now save yourself this detour
If you want to send a message to a person via WhatsApp, you must first have saved it as a contact. Exactly that has now changed: WhatsApp now also allows you to send messages to unsaved contacts. Users can save themselves the detour via the telephone book.

WhatsApp: messages to unsaved contacts

Chatting with another person on WhatsApp is pretty easy – that’s what the app is for. So far, however, a chat could only be started if the other person was saved as a contact in the smartphone. Just one quick Message to a previously unknown number to send, was not intended for WhatsApp until now.

This has changed with the current version of the app for Android and iOS. Users must now no longer the detour via your own phone book go when they want to message a new number. The function is gradually being released (source: WABetaInfo).

Thats how it works: The next time a message needs to be sent to a previously unknown number, a new chat is simply started in the app. Then the number is entered in the search bar. A chat button will then appear next to it, with which a conversation with the person can be started.

If you haven’t seen the new feature yet, WhatsApp hasn’t been updated yet. So it may be worth upgrading the app manually via the Play Store to bring up to date. Otherwise, the function will be activated for all users in the coming days or weeks anyway.

WhatsApp: chat by username?

With WhatsApp, the phone number plays a central role. It is uncertain whether this will remain the case in the future. At the end of May it was announced that the messenger was also working on unique usernames. So it’s quite possible that at some point simply the username is sufficientto contact someone.

