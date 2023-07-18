How to heat the room in winter

Correct bedding, rugs and curtains help keep the room warm. (Spacejoy/Unsplash)

On June 21, winter began and temperatures began to drop in many regions of Brazil. To give you an idea, Porto Alegre has already registered the lowest temperature of 2023, reaching 5.2ºC in a very cold morning and that should be repeated throughout the next quarter. To prepare the house for the cold days, plush fabrics, candles and heaters come out of the closets and gain the spotlight in home decor. But how to keep the room warm, and still beautiful?

The mission is simple, but by dedicating extra attention to the choice of each item, you avoid excess bedding and, of course, clothing. We spoke with the architect Laura Picoli, from the office La Piccoli Interior Design, and we list five golden tips to keep the bedroom warm even on the coldest days. Check it out below and enjoy the winter with warmth and comfort.

5 TIPS TO HEAT YOUR ROOM IN WINTER

Sheet and blanket material make a difference in thermal comfort. (Spacejoy/Unsplash) Bet on fabrics that are naturally warmer or that heat up more quickly. flannel sheets are excellent options because, in addition to being warm, they are soft and comfortable. Microfiber is also a good option, because even though it is synthetic, it has similar characteristics to cotton, in addition to retaining heat more easily. The carpet covering most of the bedroom floor, whether cold or wooden, helps to keep the heat in the room. Bet on the tallest and fluffiest furry ones. The 70 mm high pieces are ideal for winter, as they provide more warmth and comfort. However, if you don’t have the storage space to store it away during the summer, opt for a thinner rug, 7 to 13 mm high, but with a cozy feel, as it will be comfortable all year round.

It is important to have a curtain, because regardless of whether the room has a good seal, the frames are icy and the curtain prevents direct contact with the bedroom. Attention to the details: make use of blankets, footrests and pillows to heat the room even more. Also bet on candles or fireplaces, as in addition to heating the space, the yellow light they provide visually makes the environment more cozy.

