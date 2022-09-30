Home Technology Your Switch 10th Anniversary Edition of The Elder Scrolls V is popping up, but it’s asking $70 | 4Gamers
The 10th Anniversary Edition of The Elder Scrolls 5: Unbounded Skyrim was just launched recently, and some people were pleasantly surprised to find that the Nintendo eShop has an option for the Switch version, but the price is as high as $70, which is a bit higher than the $50 of other platforms.

According to information in November 2021, Bethesda’s official website announced that the 10th Anniversary Edition (Anniversary Edition) is priced at US$49.99 (equivalent to about NT$1,600); the price of the upgraded version is US$19.99 (equivalent to about NT$640).

This price applies to PS4, Xbox One, and PC; PS5 and Xbox Series X|S next-gen are free updates.

Because there was hardly any mention of the Nintendo Switch platform beforehand, Nintendo’s announcement attracted the attention of many players….

Then I opened the Nintendo eShop and a bunch of people were shocked…. Not the original announcement of $49.99, but $69.99, or a digital version.

You don’t even see $49.99 here, even the original version costs $59.99.

Public opinion speculates on the possibility that the price of the Switch version is particularly high; but now it can only be confirmed that you can play the tenth anniversary edition of “The Elder Scrolls 5: Unbounded Sky” on the Switch platform.

Screenshot 2022-09-30 at 20.23.44

