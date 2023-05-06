1 dead, 22 injured in Japan’s Ishikawa earthquake – Xinhua English.news.cn

11
- 1 dead, 22 injured in Japan’s Ishikawa earthquake – News – China.org.cn China Net
- Strong earthquake with magnitude 6.5 hits Ishikawa Prefecture, Japan RFI – Radio France Internationale
- A 6.3-magnitude earthquake hits Ishikawa Prefecture, Japan and many places are affected | International Oriental Daily News Malaysia Oriental Daily News
- Noto Peninsula, Ishikawa Prefecture, Japan, another earthquake of magnitude 5.8- International- Instant International | Sin Chew Daily Malaysia Latest News and Headlines Sin Chew Daily
- 6.5 magnitude earthquake in Japan kills 1, injures 12 China Daily
- View full coverage on Google News
See also The national football team adjusts its mentality to actively face Japanese football players: play our offensive routine as much as possible – yqqlm