10 dead and 25 injured in Australian wedding bus rollover late at night – Xinhua English.news.cn

10 dead, 25 injured as wedding bus overturns in Australia late at night

China News Service, June 12 (Xinhua) According to Reuters, on the 11th local time, in New South Wales, Australia, a bus carrying wedding guests turned down a slope at a roundabout, killing at least 10 people. Twenty-five people were injured. The cause of accident is under investigation.

According to reports, at about 11:30 p.m. local time, the accident occurred near the town of Greta in the Hunter Valley, about 180 kilometers northwest of Sydney. The Hunter Valley is Australia’s oldest wine region and a popular location for weddings.

The footage broadcast by the Australian media showed that the bus was overturned and fell to the ground. Police said some people may have been trapped under the vehicle.

Police said that so far, the accident involved only one vehicle. Police are still trying to identify all passengers on the bus.

According to reports, the 58-year-old bus driver has been arrested and taken to hospital for mandatory alcohol and drug testing, and he is expected to be charged.

The police also stated that although there was heavy fog in the area where the accident occurred that day, the cause has not been determined and is still under further investigation.

“Cruel, sad and unfair.” Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese expressed his “deepest sympathies” to the families of those killed and injured.