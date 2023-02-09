Speed ​​four times faster for customers covered by FTTH service

Unidata, operator of Telecommunications, Cloud and IoT services, listed on the Euronext Growth Milan market of Borsa Italiana, launches the ultra-broadband access service in optical fiber on the XGS-PON network, with an increase in traffic flow up to 10 Gbps, which quadruples the current peak serviceequal to 2.5 Gbps, already made available on large areas with GPON network (Gigabit Passive Optical Networks).

The new offer has been available since February, being tested in some areas of Rome, with download speeds of up to 10 Gbps and upload speeds of up to 2 Gbps.

At the end of the testing phase, the service will be extended to all areas covered by Unidata’s proprietary network.

“With the launch of the 10 Giga – declares Renato Brunetti, President and CEO of Unidata – we offer our customers an even more powerful and stable connection, with lower latency. Among the first companies today to launch the 10 Gbps service, as it was for the 1 Giga service, Unidata confirms itself as a leader in innovation. In fact, with this investment, the Company aims to guarantee the capital and the Lazio Region the best of the technologies available”.