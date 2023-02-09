Home World 10 Giga connectivity in Rome and Lazio
World

10 Giga connectivity in Rome and Lazio

by admin
10 Giga connectivity in Rome and Lazio

Speed ​​four times faster for customers covered by FTTH service

Unidata, operator of Telecommunications, Cloud and IoT services, listed on the Euronext Growth Milan market of Borsa Italiana, launches the ultra-broadband access service in optical fiber on the XGS-PON network, with an increase in traffic flow up to 10 Gbps, which quadruples the current peak serviceequal to 2.5 Gbps, already made available on large areas with GPON network (Gigabit Passive Optical Networks).

The new offer has been available since February, being tested in some areas of Rome, with download speeds of up to 10 Gbps and upload speeds of up to 2 Gbps.

At the end of the testing phase, the service will be extended to all areas covered by Unidata’s proprietary network.

With the launch of the 10 Giga declares Renato Brunetti, President and CEO of Unidata we offer our customers an even more powerful and stable connection, with lower latency. Among the first companies today to launch the 10 Gbps service, as it was for the 1 Giga service, Unidata confirms itself as a leader in innovation. In fact, with this investment, the Company aims to guarantee the capital and the Lazio Region the best of the technologies available”.

See also  Brazil has more than 52,000 new confirmed cases in a single day, and the cumulative number of confirmed cases exceeds 17.03 million.

You may also like

Iliad and FiberCop, operational agreement from today: closer...

The dead from the earthquake in Turkey and...

Enshi is not allowed to go to Cambodia...

Venezuela, the UN High Commissioner Türk says he...

Microsoft announces the Deals with Gold of the...

We premiere “Enemy”, a clip from the indie...

NJ Palestine solidarity organizations oppose resolution to adopt...

Earthquake breaking news. Over 16,000 dead. Erdogan blocks...

Putin likely to approve missiles that brought down...

As the European Council kicks off, Zelensky will...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy