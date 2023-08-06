Italian Fugitive Wanted for 11 Years Arrested After Celebrating Hometown Team’s Victory

Hangzhou, China – Vincenzo Laporta, a 60-year-old fugitive from Naples, Italy, who had been on the run for 11 years, was finally apprehended after he appeared in a photo celebrating his hometown football team’s victory. The photo emerged on social media and caught the attention of authorities, leading to his arrest.

The National Security Police in Naples announced on August 5 that Laporta was among the top 100 most dangerous fugitives searched by the Italian police. His disappearance had baffled authorities for over a decade, until recent photographs taken at a restaurant on the Greek island of Corfu provided a breakthrough.

In the picture, Laporta can be seen proudly holding the iconic sky blue scarf of the Naples football team, jubilantly celebrating their victory alongside fellow fans. The Neapolitan team had clinched the 2022-2023 Italian Football League Championship on June 4, ending a 33-year drought since their last triumph.

Acting swiftly on the lead, police arrested Laporta on August 4 as he was cruising through the streets of Corfu on a scooter. A statement released by the Naples police stated that “the love of football and Napoli ultimately exposed him.”

Authorities revealed that Laporta had strong ties to the Naples mafia organization known as “Camora.” He had previously been convicted in absentia for offenses including tax evasion and fraud. Once extradited to Italy, Laporta is expected to face a prison sentence of 14 years and 4 months.

Currently, Laporta remains in custody on the Greek island of Corfu, awaiting an appeals court decision regarding his possible extradition to Italy. The owner of the restaurant where Laporta had been working as the second chef for the past month confirmed his employment and lamented the shocking revelations.

The arrest of Vincenzo Laporta has brought closure to a long-standing search operation for one of Italy’s most wanted fugitives. The series of events surrounding his apprehension has once again highlighted the incredible power of social media in aiding law enforcement efforts.

