120 people on board – Corriere TV

(LaPresse) A Philippine ferry carrying 120 people (65 passengers and 55 crew members) caught fire at sea and a Coast Guard vessel was engaged to rescue those on board and try to put out the flames. The M/V Esperanza Star caught fire at dawn on Sunday 18 June while traveling from Siquijor province to Bohol province in the central Philippines. A video released by the Coast Guard shows flames and black smoke rising from two decks at one end of the ferry, as Coast Guard personnel aboard another vessel use a water cannon to try to put out the blaze. A fishing boat and another vessel can be seen nearby. It is not yet clear how many people have been rescued and if there are any casualties. (LaPresse)