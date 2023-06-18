Home » 120 people on board – Corriere TV
World

120 people on board – Corriere TV

by admin
120 people on board – Corriere TV

(LaPresse) A Philippine ferry carrying 120 people (65 passengers and 55 crew members) caught fire at sea and a Coast Guard vessel was engaged to rescue those on board and try to put out the flames. The M/V Esperanza Star caught fire at dawn on Sunday 18 June while traveling from Siquijor province to Bohol province in the central Philippines. A video released by the Coast Guard shows flames and black smoke rising from two decks at one end of the ferry, as Coast Guard personnel aboard another vessel use a water cannon to try to put out the blaze. A fishing boat and another vessel can be seen nearby. It is not yet clear how many people have been rescued and if there are any casualties. (LaPresse)

June 18, 2023 – Updated June 18, 2023 , 10:13 am

© breaking latest news

See also  Fire in building in Livorno, building evacuated, 3 intoxicated - Tuscany

You may also like

Usa-China, the meeting between Blinken and Qin Gang-...

“Bird Machine” will be Sparklehorse’s posthumous album

In Kosovo, the special police make the situation...

What does Jennifer Aniston eat | Entertainment

Because for me the European project remains an...

What to see in Trapani in a weekend

The major traffic accident in Canadian history and...

MotoGP, Bezzecchi ends warm-up on top ahead of...

Udinese News | Deulofeu has an enigma to...

The New Zealand Fazerdaze will perform in Barcelona...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy