Home » 14 policemen kidnapped in Mexico | Info
World

14 policemen kidnapped in Mexico | Info

by admin
14 policemen kidnapped in Mexico | Info

14 police officers were kidnapped in Mexico, and it is suspected that a drug cartel is behind it all.

Izvor: Youtube/screenshot/ KVIA ABC-7

An armed gang kidnapped 14 police officers in southern Mexico yesterday, which is why the authorities deployed a large number of policemen on the streets. The secretary for security and civil protection in the state of Chiapas stated in a statement that all 14 policemen are men and that an air and ground operation is underway to locate them.

A state police official, who asked not to be quoted because he is not authorized to speak to reporters, said that police officers were traveling to the capital of Chiapas in a personnel transport truck when they were intercepted by several trucks with armed assailants.

The women in the vehicle were released, while the men were taken away, the official said. The kidnapping happened on the highway between Ocozocoautla and Tuxtla Gutiérrez, writes ABC. Violence in Mexico’s border region with Guatemala has escalated in recent months amid a territorial dispute between the Sinaloa cartel, which dominated the area, and the new generation Jalisco cartel.

(WORLD)

See also  Madrid, exit poll: Ayuso's PP triumphs, but needs the far right to govern

You may also like

Ukraine, joysticks and bombs: the do-it-yourself war of...

Borsa Italiana, the comment of the session of...

makabi wants bunny ledeja | Sports

Polish girl launches the tickets for her theater...

Palermo, Peretti will return to Recanatese. Silipo has...

arsenal does not give up on deklan rice...

Udinese market – Balzaretti prepares the first gift:...

Farewell to the “king of fresh fish” from...

Newsletter: Thanks to China’s aid for bringing warmth...

Fanta Vs Sprite – Mondo Japan

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy