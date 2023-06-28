14 policemen kidnapped in Mexico | Info

14 police officers were kidnapped in Mexico, and it is suspected that a drug cartel is behind it all.

Izvor: Youtube/screenshot/ KVIA ABC-7

An armed gang kidnapped 14 police officers in southern Mexico yesterday, which is why the authorities deployed a large number of policemen on the streets. The secretary for security and civil protection in the state of Chiapas stated in a statement that all 14 policemen are men and that an air and ground operation is underway to locate them.

A state police official, who asked not to be quoted because he is not authorized to speak to reporters, said that police officers were traveling to the capital of Chiapas in a personnel transport truck when they were intercepted by several trucks with armed assailants.

The women in the vehicle were released, while the men were taken away, the official said. The kidnapping happened on the highway between Ocozocoautla and Tuxtla Gutiérrez, writes ABC. Violence in Mexico’s border region with Guatemala has escalated in recent months amid a territorial dispute between the Sinaloa cartel, which dominated the area, and the new generation Jalisco cartel.

(WORLD)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

