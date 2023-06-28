Home » Gigi Riva, ‘A thunderclap in our sky’: film on TV and streaming on Sky
Gigi Riva, ‘A thunderclap in our sky’: film on TV and streaming on Sky

Tonight on the first TV comes the football and human portrait of the great champion Gigi Riva, a docufilm signed by Riccardo Milani with interviews with Luigi Riva and, among others, Gianfranco Zola, Nicolò Barella, Gianluigi Buffon, Roberto Baggio, Massimo Moratti. Appointment alle 21.15 su Sky Sport Summer

Arriva on first tv are Sky “In our sky a rumble of thunder”documentary film directed by Riccardo Milaniwhich traces the exemplary choices and the parable of the extraordinary sports career of Riv’s Teethone of the most beloved champions of Italian football, on air Tuesday 27 June at 21.15 on Sky Cinema Due, simultaneously Also Sky Sport Summer (201) e Sky Documentaries, in streaming su NOW it’s available on demand.

The words of Zola, Barella, Buffon, Baggio and others

The movie is a intimate story, of the sportsman and of the man, which begins from childhood passing from the first kicks to the ball to continue in what will become his region of choice from which he will never leave: Sardinia. Among the faces interviewed, in addition to Luigi Riva, also Gianfranco Zola, Nicolò Barella, Gianluigi Buffon, Roberto Baggio, Massimo Moratti, Cristiano De Andrè. The film is a Wildside production, a Fremantle group company with Vision Distribution.

The synopsis of the documentary film

The one of “In our sky a rumble of thunder” it’s not just any story: it’s the story of Riv’s Teethand champion and a real man. Riva’s life was characterized by moral and ethical rigour of a man who forcefully stated that not everything can be bought. A man with a indissoluble bond with a land and its people, Sardinia. The film tells the consistency and courage with which Riva has always lived, believing in authentic values. And telling Riva also means telling an important piece of the history of our country. In this project there are no actors who represent him, there aren’t any narrative voices that tell his story. There are him, his stories, his truths, his former teammates Cagliari of the Scudetto – the year in which Cagliari was stronger than any other team – the people of Sardinia who forever repaid their affection and consistency.

