Boos at Autuori and empty Nacional stadium after the final

The BetPlay 2023-I League runner-up, Atlético Nacional, lived a bitter night this Tuesday, June 27, at the Atanasio Girardot. After losing the title to Millonarios, the purslane seem to be plunged into a crisis, which was glimpsed in the last match of the group stage for the Copa Libertadores.

Despite qualifying for the next phase of the international tournament in advance, it was evident that the fans are unhappy with the current status of the team.

Faced with the Board of Trustees for the closure of group H in Medellín, the stadium was marked by the absence of its fans, a cold, almost empty stadium, demonstrated the nonconformity of the Purslane fans.

