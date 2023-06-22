Nacional vs Millonarios: the preview of a historic final

an outstanding debt

Millionaires, owner of 15 stars and a style of play that won fans back, awaits the graduation of a three-year process with coach Alberto Gamero, who has been eluded by the league title, since in 2021 he led the team to the final of the Opening Tournament and lost it with Deportes Tolima.

“We are committed to a title and we are going to fight for it. This is a healthy, hard-working, humble group that wants great things. God wants us to achieve it. We are making merits to achieve a title,” Gamero said.

The Albiazul team had no major problems qualifying in a group with heavyweights, including América de Cali and Deportivo Independiente Medellín (DIM), but it was with Boyacá Chicó that they fought until the closing of the home runs, in the who beat DIM 2-1 and qualified with 13 points to respond to their favoritism.

He arrives at the first appointment with Nacional without the Colombian goalkeeper Álvaro Montero and the Costa Rican defender Juan Pablo Vargas, concentrated with their respective national teams, so Juan Moreno will guard the portico and Jorge Arias will be Andrés Llinás’ partner.

Nor does it have winger Oscar Cortés, a figure from the Colombian team that participated in the U20 World Cup in Argentina and is now in Europe with the senior team.

The Ambassador will have its most important player in this final, captain David Mackalister Silva, who integrates a midfield strengthened by Larry Vásquez, Daniel Giraldo and Daniel Cataño, while in attack will be the youthful Beckham David Castro and Leonardo Castro, goalscorer and champion the previous semester with Pereira.

With information from EFE*

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

