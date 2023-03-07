Last month, a new tariff arrived in spusu Italia’s offer which, for some time now, has been offering a solid structure appreciated by customers.

Let’s retrace the young but interesting story of married 70.

married 70

The offer includes 70 GB on the 4G+ WINDTRE network, 2,000 minutes, 500 SMS + 140GB reserve al cost of €5.98 per month.



As always, you can use the minutes included in the rate to call fixed and mobile numbers in the European Union at no additional cost.

The promotion

The offer is available until 03/31/2023 and can be activated by all customers regardless of the operator they belong to.

