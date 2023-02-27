At the end of the Sunday Angelus prayer, Pope Francis referred to thousands of people who have suffered from war and violence in different parts of the world, and called on everyone not to forget their suffering and let dialogue prevail over hatred and revenge.

(Vatican News Network)At the conclusion of the Angelus prayer on Sunday, February 26, Pope Francis expressed his concern for those suffering in conflict zones around the world. He has his sights set on renewed conflict in holy sites, devastated Syria and Turkey, year-long war in Ukraine, and escalating violence in Africa’s Burkina Faso.

“The sad news is still coming from the Holy Land. Many people have been killed, including children. How to stop the growth of violence? I reiterate my call for dialogue to overcome hatred and revenge. I pray to God for Palestinians and Israelis, hope They can find a way of fraternity and peace with the help of the international community.”

The pope then expressed his concern about the situation in Burkina Faso, which continues to suffer from terrorist attacks: “I invite you to pray for the people of this lovely country, so that the people do not lose faith in democracy, justice and peace because of the violence they have suffered.”

Then, referring to the suffering of the people in the war and earthquake disaster, the pope said: “Let us not forget the tragedy of the war in Ukraine, which has lasted for a year. Let us also not forget the suffering of the people of Syria and Turkey in the earthquake disaster.”

The Pope also made special mention of the 50th anniversary of the Italian Association of Organ Donors (AIDO), to whom he made a pilgrimage: “I urge you to continue promoting life through organ donation”. Finally, the Pope mentioned the upcoming International Day of Rare Diseases. As many as 300 million people around the world are currently suffering from rare diseases. “Once again, I would like to express my encouragement to all associations of patients and their relatives; may we spare no effort to care for them, especially for sick children, so that they can feel God’s love and tenderness.”

