5 workers injured by incandescent oil and metal pieces. Three are serious

Five workers injured, three in serious condition: this is the balance of the explosion that occurred this afternoon, just before 3 pm, at the Trade Broker foundry in Casalbuttano, in the province of Cremona. According to the first investigations, carried out by the carabinieri and the Ats Val Padana inspectors who remained in the company for a long time in the San Vito hamlet, the accident would have been triggered by the explosion of a cylinder used to bring pressure on the die-casting machinery of aluminium. The explosion, which also damaged the walls, the roof and the machinery of the part of the structure involved, broke some pipes and the incandescent oil – together with metal pieces – hit the five who were working in the vicinity of the plant at the time . The alarm, raised by other employees, was picked up by the Cremona fire brigade and by the 118 operators of the Lombard city. Once on the spot, having verified the seriousness of the incident, both requested the intervention of the air ambulance and the crews of two helicopters, which took off from Milan and Parma, landed in Casalbuttano.

The explosion

The five injured were transported to hospitals in Milan, Parma and Cremona and, according to reports, the most serious is a 48-year-old from Brescia, hospitalized in the Niguarda Burns and Reconstructive Plastic Surgery Center. A 67-year-old from Cremona and a 38-year-old Indian resident in the province are also in serious condition, both taken by air ambulance to the Burn Center of the Parma hospital. Instead, a 39-year-old and a 38-year-old of Indian nationality residing in the province arrived by ambulance and in less worrying conditions. The company, at the disposal of the magistrate who coordinates the investigations, was temporarily seized to allow all the investigations of the case: the first inspection, with the collection of useful elements and testimonies, ended only around 8pm and it is probable that new checks are carried out tomorrow. The mayor of the town, Gian Pietro Garoli, was also on site. “I was out with the dog – said the mayor – when I heard successive explosions, one close to the other, similar to those of fireworks. When I found out, I reached out to the company, which has been in the area for about ten years and which melts aluminum to transform it into small objects. There had never been an accident before today.”

