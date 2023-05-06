Shock in Chubut over the death of a renowned 44-year-old journalist

The province of Chubut is currently shocked by the death of the journalist Virginia Navarro44 years old, a native of Comodoro Rivadavia and one of the most recognized voices at the local level.

The journalist hosted the news program in the morning “We have plenty of reasons”by radio One Hundred Point One. On Thursday, May 4, he was with his colleagues in front of the cycle like every day.

According to information from local media, yesterday afternoon suffered a cardiorespiratory arrest.

The woman was considered one of the most prestigious and experienced communicators in the city, and had worked in various media –both on television and radio– and even directed the station where she worked until the day of her death.

Virginia Navarro died of cardiorespiratory arrest, local media reported.

Farewell messages to Virginia Navarro

Received a degree in Social Communication at the National University of La Plata, Navarro was fired by many of her colleagues who regretted her sudden departure.

Even the house of studies expressed itself about her death: “Virginia, currently, was working in her hometown of Comodoro Rivadavia, where she had developed an outstanding career in local and provincial radio media. We extend to her family and friends her / as / is our hug in this painful moment, ”she published.

For its part, the station stated: “We say goodbye to our colleague Virginia Navarro, the fundamental axis of this station. We accompany her family and her loved ones in this difficult moment and we appreciate the respect and circumspection that such sad news demands.

Her colleagues from the radio cycle fired her on social networks without being able to believe what happened. One of them was Ornella Vezzozo, who she posted on Instagram. “I want to believe that everything is a nightmare. I want to wake up tomorrow and do the program like every day. We have a broken heart, without understanding why you left, ”she wrote next to a video of Navarro. And she added: “Without a doubt, she left us the best journalist in Comodoro. The radio, and us more, will feel your absence… because you were the engine of everything. We are going to miss you very much Vir, and we will have plenty of reasons to always remember you.”

Another of his radio comrades, Facundo Ponce, wrote: “In some way, your life transformed mine. You taught me everything about this trade, of which you were, are, and will be the fucking mistress. You were my University, even if you had approved with 4, just fucking. You were my teacher. You are my friend. We made people laugh and we made people think.”