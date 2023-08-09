Home » 144 kilos of drugs found in a warehouse in La Guadagna, a Palermitan arrested
144 kilos of drugs found in a warehouse in La Guadagna, a Palermitan arrested

144 kilos of drugs found in a warehouse in La Guadagna, a Palermitan arrested

The financiers of the Provincial Command of Palermo arrested a 30-year-old Palermitan found in possession of 143 kilos of hashish and a kilo of cocaine with a retail value of over one million euros. During the operation, 17,000 euros in banknotes were seized. In a box in via dell’Orsa…

