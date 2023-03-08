The main station directly hits the scene丨The explosion in the capital of Bangladesh has caused 17 deaths and hundreds of injuries

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-03-08 08:17

According to CCTV news client news, at around 16:45 local time on March 7, an explosion occurred in a five-story building in the Gulistan area of ​​Dhaka, the capital of Bangladesh. As of 22:30 that day, the accident had killed 17 people and injured hundreds more.

Gulistan is located in the old city of Dhaka. The streets are crowded on weekdays, and the road to the scene after the accident was even more congested. Reporters from the main station arrived at the scene of the incident around 21:30 on the 7th, and saw that many rescuers and police were still busy at the scene of the incident.

Headquarters Reporter Wang Zewu: On the afternoon of March 7 local time, an explosion occurred in Dhaka, the capital of Bangladesh, and hundreds of people were injured, some of whom were in critical condition. There have been no Chinese casualties in the explosion so far. What you saw was the scene of the accident. At present, the local police and rescue personnel have started rescue work, and the cause of the accident is still under investigation.

According to Bangladesh media reports, after the accident, 11 fire trucks went to the scene for rescue. The explosion also affected a nearby building and a bus parked opposite the building where the incident occurred, and the number of casualties may rise further.