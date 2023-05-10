18-year-old footballer with a reserved prognosis

Poggibonsi, 11 May 2023 – He is hospitalized in reserved prognosis and eighteen year old soccer player, transported in code 3 to the Le Scotte hospital in Siena after a game plane crash during a training session, in the afternoon around 18, at the Virtus sports facilities in Poggibonsi, in via San Gimignano. At the time, following the incident, the boy did not pass out and nothing suggested the emergence of very serious problems.

He had hit his head, but it seemed like one of the many “normal” episodes that occur between players intent on vying for a high ball. Upon returning to the locker room, however, the young man fell ill, collapsing. From there, the rescue, the arrival of the self-medication and an ambulance from the Misericordia of Poggibonsi for the transfer to the Scotte.