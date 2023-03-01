Home World 19 Chinese military jets flew over Taiwan’s airspace, the government said
World

19 Chinese military jets flew over Taiwan’s airspace, the government said

by admin
19 Chinese military jets flew over Taiwan’s airspace, the government said

Taiwan’s defense ministry said on Wednesday that 19 Chinese military jets would appear within 24 hours they came in in the Taiwan Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ), the airspace access to which is regulated and monitored for reasons of national security. Taiwan is in fact an independent state but China claims it as its own territory: in the last three years tensions with China have increased both due to the frequent Chinese military exercises around the island and because Taiwan is supported by the United States, which helped to raise diplomatic tensions between the two powers.

Taiwan has responded by alerting its forces and sending fighter jets, as is usually the case in such cases.

– Read also: Xi Jinping sees “stormy seas” in China‘s future

See also  Analysis: Continental wheat prices will continue to rise | Futures | Russian-Ukrainian war

You may also like

LOGISTICS / Two maxi sheds complete the expansion...

Greta Thunberg carried away by police in Norway...

Mao Weiming met with Dominican guests_Current Politics.News_Hunan Channel_Red...

STELLANTIS / 155 million dollars invested for three...

Michela Boldrini died in Kenya: the 39-year-old Italian...

The monks who produce the Chartreuse liqueur have...

Istat: 8% deficit in 2022, construction bonuses weigh....

Greta Thunberg stopped by the Norwegian police: the...

Nigeria, Tinubu declared winner in the presidential elections....

FiberCop, the cities covered in February by 10...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy