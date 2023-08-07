Home » 2.7 magnitude earthquake near Villalba (CL)
2.7 magnitude earthquake near Villalba (CL)

2.7 magnitude earthquake near Villalba (CL)

Hello friends of weathersicily.it. Today, Monday 07 August 2023 at 22:55, a magnitude 2.7 shock was recorded by the seismic stations of the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology at a depth of 8.9 km. The epicenter was located near Villalba (CL). Any updates will follow. 📲 DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER SICILY APP: accurate weather forecasts and…

