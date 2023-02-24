Home World 2.9 magnitude earthquake near Cesarò (ME)
World

2.9 magnitude earthquake near Cesarò (ME)

by admin
2.9 magnitude earthquake near Cesarò (ME)

by weathersicily.it – ​​57 minutes ago

Hello friends of weathersicily.it. Today, Friday 24 February 2023 at 04:19, a magnitude 2.9 shock was recorded by the seismic stations of the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology at a depth of 27.1 km. The epicenter was…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Earthquake magnitude 2.9 near Cesarò (ME) appeared 57 minutes ago on the online newspaper weathersicily.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=”

“,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  Congo, priest killed by armed bandits during an assault on his parish

You may also like

administrative elections on 14 and 15 May

Participate, puzzle completed but there are those who...

China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs Releases “China’s Position...

Analysis of Partizan’s defeat by Sherif | Sport

Turin football | Cairo and Vagnati have a...

Average exchange rate of the euro 24 February...

Udinese Market – La Gazzetta takes stock of...

“Sicily can become a country for young people”

Daily horoscope for February 24, 2023 | Magazine...

Threat of Russian hackers to Italy: “Just support...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy