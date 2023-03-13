Home World 2 bodies found in Ralja Info
2 bodies found in Ralja Info

Two corpses were found in a house in Ralja.

Two female bodies in an advanced stage of decomposition were found in Ralja, in the municipality of Sopot. The bodies were found in the family house on Sunday. Mother ZB (86) and her daughter ZB (55) lived in the house. The mother took care of her daughter who was sick and rarely left the house. According to information, they were last seen more than a month ago. The bodies have been sent for autopsy.

