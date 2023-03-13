The president of LaLiga stirred up Barça and its president in #Vamos

The maximum representative of LaLiga, Javier Tebashas been forceful after the latest information on the ‘Negreira case’ for the #Vamos microphones: “I feel ashamed. For now there is no explanation”.

The leader, who He has been especially critical of the institutional crisis of the Barça club in recent yearshas indicated that the position of the president of Barça, Joan Laporta, is not adequate: “I don’t know if the position taken by the president of Barça is the right one”.

The Spaniard, whose mandate will last until at least 2024, has been forceful: “I don’t remember a time of such an institutional crisis. Not only is Barcelona’s reputation at risk, but also that of the competition”.