2-year-old boy ingests drugs, hospitalized in the Di Cristina hospital in Palermo

by palermolive.it – ​​23 seconds ago

A 2-year-old boy from Trapani is hospitalized with a reserved prognosis at the Di Cristina hospital in Palermo, after having fallen ill after ingesting drugs. 2-year-old ingests drugs, investigation ongoing When the boy passed out,…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «2-year-old boy ingests drugs, admitted to the Di Cristina hospital in Palermo appeared 23 seconds ago in the online newspaper palermolive.it».