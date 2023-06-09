Home » 2-year-old boy ingests drugs, hospitalized in the Di Cristina hospital in Palermo
World

2-year-old boy ingests drugs, hospitalized in the Di Cristina hospital in Palermo

by admin
2-year-old boy ingests drugs, hospitalized in the Di Cristina hospital in Palermo

by palermolive.it – ​​23 seconds ago

A 2-year-old boy from Trapani is hospitalized with a reserved prognosis at the Di Cristina hospital in Palermo, after having fallen ill after ingesting drugs. 2-year-old ingests drugs, investigation ongoing When the boy passed out,…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «2-year-old boy ingests drugs, admitted to the Di Cristina hospital in Palermo appeared 23 seconds ago in the online newspaper palermolive.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=”

“,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  Academician Hassan Diab sentenced to life in prison for 1980 Paris synagogue bombing

You may also like

“Workers keep the wages of the previous contract”

Demolition of a building in Isola delle Femmine...

Bomb attack on a mosque in northern Afghanistan...

Converse All Star celebrates LGBTQIAP+ Pride 2023 –...

CASACOR 2023 I Cabana RI.TO – MONDO MODA

Udinese Market | Pafundi: “I only thought about...

Udinese Market | Atletico Madrid have the last...

Japan: nuclear-contaminated water is “safe” Sea fish: can’t...

The American government has borrowed 1000 billion dollars...

Saška Karan obsessed with reality starlets | Entertainment

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy