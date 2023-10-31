Home » 2023 Day of the Dead Parade in Mexico City: A Spectacle of Art, Culture, and Celebration
2023 Day of the Dead Parade in Mexico City: A Spectacle of Art, Culture, and Celebration

Mexican capital prepares for Day of the Dead Parade 2023

Mexico City is gearing up for the highly anticipated Day of the Dead Parade, which is set to take place on Saturday, November 4. The celebrations began on October 21 with the Annual Alebrijes Parade, and have continued with various activities leading up to the grand event.

The Day of the Dead Parade has become one of the most famous and beloved traditions in Mexico City. The parade features hundreds of artists, dancers, and floats adorned in vibrant colors, paying homage to this national holiday. The parade route starts at the Puerta de Leones del Bosque de Chapultepec and continues along Paseo de la Reforma, Avenida Hidalgo, Tacuba Street, and ends at the CDMX Zócalo.

Attendees of the parade can expect not only a visual feast of creativity and cultural heritage, but also a spectacular display of fireworks and a drone light show. The parade is estimated to last approximately four and a half hours, starting at 2 pm local time.

For those unable to attend the parade in person, there are several options to watch it live. In previous years, the event has been broadcasted on public channels in Mexico City, such as the YouTube account of the Government of Mexico City and the open TV channel Capital 21. Additionally, the parade is typically aired on the major Mexican networks, Televisa and TV Azteca.

The Day of the Dead is one of the most important festivities in Mexico, honoring and celebrating the lives of the departed. The vibrant and colorful parades are a unique blend of cultural traditions and artistic expression, attracting both locals and tourists alike.

As the festive period in Mexico City draws to a close on November 5, the Day of the Dead Parade serves as a fitting grand finale to the celebrations. Whether attending the parade or watching it from home, it promises to be an unforgettable experience that showcases the rich cultural heritage of Mexico.

