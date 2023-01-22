Original title: 24 hours in the city | The first degree continued to decline, this northern province shouted “strong capital”

According to news from the official website of the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region government on January 19, in order to implement the project of strengthening the capital and support Hohhot in better undertaking the functions of the capital, giving full play to the role of the capital, and demonstrating the actions of the capital in the high-quality development of the region, the People’s Government of the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region recently issued a statement on Opinions to support the high-quality development of Hohhot.

The opinion puts forward that we should fully support Hohhot to strengthen its strength, improve its quality, and increase its stamina, comprehensively build a modern regional central city, and create a beautiful landscape of “beautiful green city and grassland city”. From the perspective of target positioning, it is necessary to create a “strength city” with comprehensively improved development capabilities, a “development city” with outstanding advantages in industrial clusters, a “beautiful city” with significantly improved urban quality, and a city with vigorous growth in innovation momentum. “City of Vitality” is to create a “City of Happiness” where young people yearn for and the elderly are healthy.

In the specific implementation path, the opinion proposes to build the “World Dairy Capital”, support Hohhot to hold the “Global Dairy Conference”, and cultivate the entire industrial chain from “one grass” to “a cup of milk”; to create “China Cloud Valley”, Build the northern computing power center of the national “East Count West” project; develop the headquarters economy, support the national northern energy headquarters base in Hohhot; improve the comprehensive logistics service, build a regional logistics distribution center serving the autonomous region, facing the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region, and radiating the whole country; Build a high-speed rail hub city, form a high-speed rail network with Hohhot as the hub, etc.

Interpretation: Hohhot is recognized as one of the “weak provincial capitals”. Since the economic growth rate fell below double digits in 2013, it has fluctuated downwards and has underperformed the national market for many years. Among the 27 provincial capital cities in the country, Hohhot ranks 23rd, only higher than Yinchuan, Haikou, Xining and Lhasa.

Even in the region, Hohhot can only rank third—in 2021, Hohhot’s GDP will finally reach 300 billion yuan (312.14 billion yuan), and it will be overtaken by Baotou (329.3 billion yuan). Expand to about 160 billion yuan.

From the perspective of economic primacy, Hohhot has experienced a decline for ten consecutive years. Whether the provincial capital can be “strong” is related to the overall situation of regional development. As early as 2021, the report of the 11th Party Congress of the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region stated that it is necessary to support the capital to take the lead in achieving high-quality development; in 2022, the government work report of the autonomous region made it clear again that it is necessary to support Hohhot in implementing the “Strong Capital Project”.

The latest "Opinions on Supporting Hohhot's Implementation of the Strong Capital Project to Promote the High-quality Development of the Capital" is said to be tailor-made for the capital. Opinions show that the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region will provide "real money" to support the development of Hohhot. In the next five years, an annual increase of 3 billion yuan in financial subsidies will be used to strengthen and improve Hohhot's urban infrastructure; The fixed amount subsidy method subsidizes Hohhot City with 1 billion yuan every year. It is worth mentioning that the opinion proposes that Hohhot will "take about 5 years to achieve a regional GDP exceeding 500 billion yuan and achieve a catch-up in the ranking of provincial capital cities." Hohhot's current "opponent" is Lanzhou. Looking back at the two According to the economic data released by the local government in the past five years, Hohhot once took the lead, but since 2019, it has been overtaken by Lanzhou. The current gap between the two places is about 11 billion yuan. #trend Guangzhou's GDP will increase by 1% in 2022, reaching 2,883.9 billion yuan On January 20, the Guangzhou Municipal Bureau of Statistics released the economic performance of Guangzhou in 2022. According to the unified accounting results of the GDP of Guangdong Province, in 2022, the GDP of Guangzhou City will be 2,883.900 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 1.0%. According to the economic data released by Chongqing on the 19th, the city's GDP will be 2,912.903 billion yuan in 2022, an increase of 2.6% over the previous year. The total GDP of Chongqing officially surpassed that of Guangzhou, with a difference of 29.003 billion yuan. In 2022, Chengdu’s total economic volume will exceed 2 trillion On January 20, the Chengdu Municipal Bureau of Statistics announced the economic operation data of Chengdu in 2022. Statistics show that in 2022, Chengdu’s GDP will reach 2,081.75 billion yuan, an increase of 2.8% over the previous year. In terms of industries, the added value of the primary industry was 58.84 billion yuan, an increase of 3.8%; the added value of the secondary industry was 640.41 billion yuan, an increase of 5.5%; the added value of the tertiary industry was 1,382.50 billion yuan, an increase of 1.5%. Last year, Hangzhou’s GDP was 1,875.3 billion yuan, an increase of 1.5% over the previous year. The official website of the Hangzhou Municipal Bureau of Statistics released the “2022 Hangzhou Economic Operation Situation” on January 20. According to the unified accounting results of regional GDP, the city's gross domestic product (GDP) in 2022 will be 1,875.3 billion yuan, an increase of 1.5% over the previous year at comparable prices. Among them, the added value of the primary industry was 34.6 billion yuan, an increase of 1.8%; the added value of the secondary industry was 562 billion yuan, an increase of 0.4%; the added value of the tertiary industry was 1,278.7 billion yuan, an increase of 2.0%; the added value structure of the three industries was 1.8:30.0 :68.2. Harbin proposes a new policy: families with three children can receive a subsidy of 20,000 yuan for buying the first or second new house On January 20, according to the website of the Harbin Municipal People's Government, the Harbin Housing and Urban-Rural Development Bureau issued a notice to solicit opinions on measures to further promote the stable and healthy development of the real estate market. The draft for comments mentions that families with household registration in Harbin (including 9 districts and 9 counties (cities)), in line with the birth policy, and families who have their second or third child after October 29, 2021, can purchase initial purchases in the 9 districts of the main city. One or the second set of newly-built commercial housing will be given a one-time housing subsidy of 15,000 yuan and 20,000 yuan respectively with relevant valid certificates, and the subsidy funds will be borne by the municipal finance. Shandong’s 10 measures to fully promote the recovery of the cultural tourism consumer market On January 19, at the press conference of the Shandong Provincial Government Information Office, the Shandong Provincial Party Committee and the Provincial Government made a decision to vigorously implement the “Shandong Consumption Boosting Year”, taking cultural and tourism consumption as one of the breakthroughs to stimulate consumption. “Policies and Measures to Vigorously Boost Cultural and Tourism Consumption” was released a few days ago, with a total of 10 measures, focusing on three aspects: boosting the confidence of cultural and tourism consumption, improving the supply of cultural and tourism products, and helping the main players in the cultural and tourism market, including the introduction of centralized distribution of cultural and tourism products. Travel benefits consumer coupons, the implementation of scenic spot ticket reduction and exemption actions, and the development of cultural and tourism-themed series of activities and other measures. Heilongjiang issued “20 measures” to promote comprehensive economic recovery On January 20, Heilongjiang Province launched 20 policies and measures to promote the overall recovery of the province’s economic growth, and provided real money to boost market confidence, enhance development expectations, and promote overall economic recovery. Specifically, the provincial government will arrange a special fund of 400 million yuan to support the preliminary work of the project, and reward the provincial key projects that have completed the preliminary stage of the project before the end of March and started construction in the first half of the year; Cities and counties will give certain rewards; government consumption coupons of 600 million yuan will be issued to promote consumption activities such as ice and snow tourism, automobile consumption, new year's goods, entertainment and sports, and festival catering. Ministry of Culture and Tourism: From February 6th, the pilot resumes the outbound group tourism business of Chinese citizens On January 20, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism issued a notice on the resumption of travel agencies operating Chinese citizens' outbound group tourism business to relevant countries. It is mentioned that from February 6, 2023, national travel agencies and online travel companies will be piloted to resume outbound group travel and “air ticket + hotel” business for Chinese citizens to relevant countries. From now on, travel agencies and online travel companies can carry out preparations for product releases, publicity and promotion, etc. The list of countries includes: Thailand, Indonesia, Cambodia, Maldives, Sri Lanka, Philippines, Malaysia, Singapore, Laos, United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Kenya, South Africa, Russia, Switzerland, Hungary, New Zealand, Fiji, Cuba, Argentina. #count reading National Bureau of Statistics: my country’s R&D investment has reached a new level of 3 trillion yuan According to the latest data from the National Bureau of Statistics, according to preliminary calculations, my country’s R&D expenditures will reach 3.087 billion yuan in 2022, breaking through the 3 trillion mark for the first time, an increase of 10.4% over the previous year. digit growth. Calculated at constant prices, R&D expenditures increased by 8.0%, which was higher than the goal of the “14th Five-Year Plan” of “the average annual growth of the whole society’s R&D expenditures by more than 7%”. The ratio of R&D expenditure to the gross domestic product (GDP) reached 2.55%, an increase of 0.12 percentage points over the previous year.from international comparison[3]Look, my country’s R&D expenditure intensity ranks 12th among major countries in the world, surpassing innovative countries such as France (2.35%) and the Netherlands (2.32%), and getting closer to the average level of OECD countries (2.67%). Among them, basic research funds were 195.1 billion yuan, an increase of 7.4%; accounting for 6.32% of R&D funds, a decrease of 0.18 percentage points, but still the second highest in history, and maintained a level of more than 6% for four consecutive years. The continuous improvement of capabilities has played a positive role. daily economic news

