26-year-old dead in Naples and three others injured, gunfire in the city center

Four people injured, one of whom later died, during the chaotic Scudetto celebrations. Three people with injured hands due to firecrackers.

Blood during the Napoli scudetto party: four people were shot and wounded, one of these later died in hospital; it is a 26-year-old boy whose personal details have not yet been disclosed. The shots were reported around 00.30 in the city centre, between Piazzetta Volturno, an open space in Corso Garibaldi, near Borgo Sant’Antonio Abate, and not far away. At the moment it is not excluded that the four were injured in the same shooting.

The most serious was the 26-year-old young man, transported in red code to the Cardarelli Emergency Department; he died shortly after in the hillside hospital. The dynamics are still to be reconstructed: it is not clear, for now, whether the injuries were caused by gunshots fired during the celebrations or if, on the contrary, it was a matter of a degenerate dispute or a criminal ambush carried out during the chaos after Udinese-Naples. The Carabinieri are investigating the matter, with the support of the Mobile Squad of the Naples Police Headquarters.

Three other people were injured in the hands in the explosion of firecrackers and were transported to the Pellegrini hospital in Pignasecca. A health emergency plan is in place which provides for the strengthening of the emergency rooms of the main Neapolitan hospitals.

(article updated at 2.53 am on May 5, 2023)

